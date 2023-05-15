Here's Why GT Wore Different Jersey In Their IPL Match Against SRH

GT lost the opportunity to become the first team to make the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2023 season when they were defeated by Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede last week, however, Chennai Super Kings’ defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday opened up another opportunity for GT to have a go at the expense of their opponents on the night, SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. They still top the table with 16 points in 11 matches so far.