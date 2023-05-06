Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter to Score Over 7000 Runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first batter ever to score 7000 runs in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) by adding another feat to his decorated career.
Kohli achieved the milestone during the 50th match of this year IPL season against DC by scoring 7018 runs in his 233rd IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Confirming the same, IPL tweeted, “@imVkohli becomes the first batter to surpass this milestone in IPL.”
Meanwhile, Kohli is followed by Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan featuring second on the list with 6536 runs in 213 matches while Delhi Capitals captain David Warner on the thirs with 6189 runs in 171 matches.
It may be noted that Kohli also holds the record of scoring most runs in a single IPL season when he scored 973 runs in 16 matched with four centuries in the year 2016.
Earlier, Virat Kohli was fined 100 percent of their match fees after he had a verbal spat with Gautam Gambir following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1.
After the match, it was seen that Kohli and Gambhir got involved in a verbal spat and immediately Amit Mishra, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya had to interfere and restore sanity to proceedings.