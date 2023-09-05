Hima Das Hit With Provisional Suspension By Anti-Doping Body

In a shocker, Indian sprinter from Assam, Hima Das was hit with a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for a series of whereabouts failures over the past year, according to reliable sources.
The suspension comes as a significant blow to the career of the celebrated athlete from Assam, who had recently faced injury setbacks and was excluded from the Hangzhou Asian Games squad.
Hima Das, known for her exceptional performances, clinched three medals at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, including gold in the women's 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay, as well as a silver in the 400m category.
However, her future in athletics now hangs in the balance as she confronts the potential repercussions of this suspension.
The provisional suspension is a result of three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period, marking a clear violation of anti-doping regulations. Hima Das's suspension is not yet final, and the duration will depend on the severity of her fault.
She could face a maximum ban of two years, which may be reduced to a minimum of one year if certain conditions are met.