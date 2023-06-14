Hima Das Ruled Out of Asian Games Due to Hamstring Injury

Reportedly, Hima Das also called 'Dhing Express' could also not compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to the same injury. She had also missed the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month.

In April, the ace sprinter clinched the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter race at the 3rd Indian Grand Prix held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. She finished the race in 23.77 seconds, leaving her competitors trailing behind.