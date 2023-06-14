Hima Das Ruled Out of Asian Games Due to Hamstring Injury

Assam sprinter Hima Das will not be able to participate in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China.
This was confirmed by chief coach of the Indian athletics, Radhakrishnan Nair on Wednesday. The reason that the sprinter will miss the tournament is a hamstring injury that she sustained in April.
Nair also said that Hima Das is undergoing medical treatment, hoping she would recover soon.
"It is unfortunate that Hima was injured a day before the Indian Grand Prix IV in Bengaluru. She pulled a hamstring and also had back problem. Now, a medical investigation is going on and planning for treatment. I believe that she will not be able to participate in the Asian Games as per the policy of the AFI," Nair said.
The Asian Games is slated to be held from September 23 to October 8 in China’s Hangzhou.
Reportedly, Hima Das also called 'Dhing Express' could also not compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to the same injury. She had also missed the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month.
In April, the ace sprinter clinched the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter race at the 3rd Indian Grand Prix held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. She finished the race in 23.77 seconds, leaving her competitors trailing behind.