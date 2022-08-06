Hima Das out of CWG, fails to make it to final

India's medal contender Hima Das bowed out of the Commonwealth games 200m women event as she miserably failed and could not even reach final.

In the semi final held midnight last (Indian time), she came 10th in the overall pool of 24 who competed in the semi final. The final will be played today.

Hima could not improve upon her timing of 23.42 seconds she displayed in the heats as the top spot went to Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH of Jamaica.

With this Assam all hope of bringing glory to the country went up in smokes as Shiv Thapa, Lovlina Borgohain and now Hima das did poorly in their respective categories. Only Nayanmoni Saikia saved the face by being a member of the Gold wining team of Women's Lawn ball events.

Commonwealth Games 2022 (Women's 200m)