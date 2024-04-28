Hima Das Receives NADA Approval, Set to Compete in Indian Grand Prix 1

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das is gearing up for her comeback on the track at the Indian Grand Prix 1 to be held in Bengaluru after receiving approval from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), reports emerged.
Sources said that a disciplinary panel of the NADA gave her the green signal following a hearing last month.
The 24-year-old athlete, renowned for her exceptional speed and prowess, faced a provisional suspension by NADA last year due to three whereabouts failures within a year.
Reportedly, Hima's name has been listed in the women's 200m race entry for the upcoming event, signaling her return to competitive athletics.
With notable achievements, including a silver medal in the 400m individual event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and contributions to India's relay teams, Hima's talent is undeniable.
She last ran a race, a 200m, during the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru in April last year, where she won a gold with a time of 23.77 seconds. After that, she missed the whole of 2023 season.
However, details surrounding Hima's clearance by the NADA disciplinary panel remain undisclosed, sparking speculation about the nature of her violations and the subsequent ruling.
Multiple whereabouts failures within a year, as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, constitute an anti-doping violation, potentially leading to a ban of up to two years.