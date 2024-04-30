Hima Das' Fairytale Return To Tracks Ends In Disappointment

Dhing Express Hima Das' return to the tracks was a disappointing one as she could not complete her 200m sprint at the Indian Grand Prix 1 held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The star sprinter from Assam had only recently received her clearance to compete at the Indian Grand Prix 1 from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
However, her return to the course ended up in a disappointment as she reportedly could not complete her sprint.
According to reports, during the women's 200m event at the Indian Grand Prix 1, Hima Das withdrew from the race midway, while Vismaya VK from Kerala claimed victory with a time of 23.96 seconds.
Earlier, reports emerged that a disciplinary panel of the NADA gave her the green signal following a hearing last month.
The 24-year-old athlete, renowned for her exceptional speed and prowess, faced a provisional suspension by NADA last year due to three whereabouts failures within a year.
With notable achievements, including a silver medal in the 400m individual event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and contributions to India's relay teams, Hima's talent is undeniable.
She last ran a race, a 200m, during the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru in April last year, where she won a gold with a time of 23.77 seconds. After that, she missed the whole of 2023 season.
Multiple whereabouts failures within a year, as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, constitute an anti-doping violation, potentially leading to a ban of up to two years.