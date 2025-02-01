Elvis Ali Hazarika Celebrates Assam CM’s Birthday with 15-Hour Non-Stop Swim in Brahmaputra

In an awe-inspiring feat of endurance and determination, renowned swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika swam non-stop for an incredible 15 hours, making history in the mighty Brahmaputra River. The swim began on the night of December 31, at 9 PM, and continued until 12 PM on February 1, marking an unforgettable challenge.

Hazarika's monumental achievement was officially observed and recorded by the Assam Book of Records, further cementing his place as a pioneering figure in Assam's swimming community. Training rigorously for months in the Brahmaputra, this swim was not only the longest of his career but also a testament to his perseverance and commitment.

With immense pride and gratitude, Elvis dedicated his record-breaking swim to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

"I thought it would be impossible, but I've done it," Hazarika shared, reflecting on the monumental accomplishment.

This remarkable achievement not only showcases Hazarika's athleticism but also highlights the power of dedication and passion. His success is sure to inspire countless individuals, particularly in Assam, to chase their dreams and push the boundaries of what is possible.

