Hockey, Badminton, Wrestling Among Key Sports Excluded From 2026 CWG

In a significant blow to India's medal prospects, several key sports, including hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, and shooting, have been excluded from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Glasgow, the host city, revealed a trimmed list of 10 sports on Tuesday, aiming to manage costs and streamline logistics for the event. The 2026 edition will feature nine fewer events compared to the 2022 Birmingham Games, making it a leaner competition.
The decision to drop several sports comes as part of Glasgow's strategy to keep the event budget-friendly. Table tennis, squash, and triathlon have also been cut from the roster.
In a statement, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said, "The Games will include 10 sports – striking a balance between ensuring the event has a multi-sport feel and the need to manage financial and operational risk."
The retained sports for the 2026 edition are athletics and para-athletics (track and field), swimming and para-swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para-track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para-powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para-bowls, and 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.
Scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, 2026, the Games will be hosted by Glasgow for the second time, having last been held there in 2014. Events will be conducted across four venues: Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena (including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome), and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Instead of a traditional Games Village, athletes and their teams will be housed in hotels.
India's chances of securing a strong medal tally have been greatly impacted by the removal of key sports. Many of the country’s medals in previous editions came from disciplines that have now been excluded. The absence of shooting, in particular, was expected, given that it was also dropped from the 2022 Birmingham Games due to logistical reasons. The exclusion of hockey might be linked to the 2026 Hockey World Cup, which will be held just two weeks later in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Scotland stepped in as the host for the 2026 Games after Victoria, Australia, pulled out due to escalating costs. Despite the cuts, the Commonwealth Games Federation is confident that the event will still bring significant economic benefits to the region. The CGF projects an inward investment of over £100 million for Glasgow and an economic value exceeding £150 million, with the entire event being delivered without the need for public funding.
Para-athletes will continue to feature prominently in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with six Para sports included in the program. The CGF reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining Para sports as a key part of the Games, a tradition that began in the Manchester 2002 edition.
The streamlined sports roster and venue list reflect the CGF's efforts to ensure financial sustainability while delivering a memorable multi-sport event. Although the reduction in events is a setback for India, the Games promise to continue celebrating athletic excellence on a global stage.