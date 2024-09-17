Indian Hockey Retains Asian Champions Trophy Against Resolute China

India clinched their fifth men's Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts China on Tuesday, marking another successful chapter in their hockey dominance. Continuing their unbeaten streak in the tournament, India, led by coach Craig Fulton, showcased their prowess once again, having previously secured the title in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023.
The match, however, proved to be a test of endurance for the Indian team as their forwards struggled to penetrate China's resolute defence. Ultimately, it was India’s defenders who rose to the occasion, helping the defending champions edge past China.
India's nerves were evident at the start of the match, with a misdirected pass from the backline allowing China to mount early pressure. However, the hosts failed to capitalize on the opportunity, offering India some breathing space.
India responded swiftly, with Vivek Sagar Prasad displaying his skills along the left flank, feeding the ball to Sukhjeet, who attempted a clever backflick. However, Chinese goalkeeper Wang Weihao stood firm, thwarting the attack. Nilakanta Sharma followed up with a first-time shot on goal from the right, but Wang again denied India the lead.
The match continued with a series of tackles and interceptions from both sides, keeping the atmosphere electric. India captain Harmanpreet Singh displayed exceptional skill, controlling the ball in the air and threading it through a Chinese player’s legs to initiate a move that earned India their first penalty corner. Harmanpreet’s drag flick, however, was unsuccessful in breaking China's defence.
Towards the end of the first quarter, Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak was called into action, making a crucial save after a penalty corner was awarded to China due to Jarmanpreet's error. Pathak’s quick reflexes ensured the first quarter ended goalless.
The second quarter saw India struggle to find passing lanes as China opted for a more defensive approach. India remained patient, probing the Chinese defence, but found it difficult to convert their possession into goals. Sukhjeet came close after a link-up between Manpreet and Nilakanta, earning another penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet’s attempt rattled the post but narrowly missed, leaving the scoreline unchanged at halftime, with India dominating possession at 84 per cent.
China’s defence continued to frustrate India in the third quarter, despite the latter controlling the game. The hosts earned a penalty corner against the run of play, sending the crowd into a frenzy. However, the penalty was nullified when the ball deflected off a Chinese player.
As the match wore on, China increased the pressure, but India finally found the breakthrough in the final quarter. Harmanpreet’s pass to Jugraj Singh led to the crucial goal, with Jugraj’s strike breaking China's defensive resolve.
With just five minutes remaining, China’s goalkeeper Wang Weihao was sent off, reducing the home side to 10 men. India held on to their slender lead and successfully defended their title, securing their fifth Asian Champions Trophy win.