Hockey India Retires No. 16 Jersey in Tribute to Legend PR Sreejesh

In a poignant tribute to one of Indian hockey's most celebrated goalkeepers, Hockey India announced on Wednesday the retirement of the No. 16 jersey, famously worn by PR Sreejesh throughout his storied career. This decision honors Sreejesh's exceptional contributions to the sport and his pivotal role in India's recent success at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh confirmed that while the No. 16 jersey will be retired from the senior team, it will remain available for the junior team. Singh announced, "Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach, and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team." Singh added, "Sreejesh will groom a successor in the junior team who may one day wear the No. 16 jersey."
Sreejesh, who concluded his international playing career with a second Olympic bronze medal, has previously expressed confidence in India's deep talent pool. Reflecting on his legacy, Sreejesh drew parallels to past sports icons, stating, "Sachin Tendulkar was there, and now there is Virat Kohli. Similarly, someone will come in my place tomorrow."
At 36, Sreejesh's stellar goalkeeping was crucial in India's 2-1 victory over Spain in the bronze-medal match at the Paris Olympics. His retirement signifies the end of an era for Indian hockey, marked by his steadfast dedication and exceptional skill between the posts.