Hockey India Retires No. 16 Jersey in Tribute to Legend PR Sreejesh

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh confirmed that while the No. 16 jersey will be retired from the senior team, it will remain available for the junior team. Singh announced, "Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach, and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team." Singh added, "Sreejesh will groom a successor in the junior team who may one day wear the No. 16 jersey."