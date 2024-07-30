India Triumphs Over Ireland in Men's Hockey at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian men's hockey team secured a decisive victory against Ireland in their third Pool B match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. Led by Captain Harmeet Singh, who scored both goals, India clinched a 2-0 win to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament.
Despite a challenging game against Argentina just a day earlier, India dominated the field from the start. In the 11th minute, India was awarded a penalty stroke after Mandeep was fouled inside the box. Captain Harmeet Singh confidently converted the stroke, giving India an early lead.
Harmeet struck again in the 19th minute, scoring from a penalty corner to extend India's lead. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Sreejesh, recovering from his previous performances, displayed stellar defense, thwarting multiple Irish attacks and ensuring a clean sheet for India.
With this victory, India climbed to the top of Pool B with seven points from three matches. Belgium follows closely in second place with six points. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the next round.
India's next match is against Belgium on August 1st, a crucial game that will determine the standings heading into the knockout stages. Captain Harmeet Singh now leads the goal-scoring table at the Paris Olympics with a total of four goals.