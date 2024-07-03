How to Watch India vs Zimbabwe 2024 for Free

India's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe is poised to begin with a five-match T20I series starting on July 7 in Harare. This series marks India's return to international cricket post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to end on June 29.

While the squad for the Zimbabwe T20Is has yet to be finalized, significant changes from the T20 World Cup roster are expected. Many players who featured in the World Cup are likely to be rested, creating opportunities for fresh faces. Shubman Gill is expected to lead the Indian team in Zimbabwe, with potential comebacks for players like Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who had limited game time during the World Cup.

Also in contention for selection are players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed, who were part of the T20 World Cup squad as travelling reserves. Recent reports from PTI indicate that several players, including Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Mayank Yadav, are undergoing rigorous training at the NCA in hopes of securing a spot in the Zimbabwe T20I squad.

With excitement mounting for the series, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement of the Indian squad. The selection promises to strike a balance between seasoned experience and promising new talent as India seeks success against Zimbabwe.

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Telecast Details

1. Live Streaming Platform: The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

2. Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network will broadcast all five matches of the series.

3. Series Start Date: The IND vs ZIM T20I series will commence on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

4. Match Timing: All matches will start at 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time in Zimbabwe).

5. OTT Platform: The Sony Liv app and website will provide live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 series.

6. TV Channels: Sony Sports Network channels including Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Ten 4 (Tamil / Telugu), and Sony Ten 5 SD & HD will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe matches.

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action of India vs Zimbabwe T20I series live on Sony Liv and Sony Sports Network channels, ensuring they don't miss a moment of this exciting cricketing contest.