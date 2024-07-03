India vs Zimbabwe 2024: Schedule, Squad, and Everything You Need to Know

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for an exciting tour of Zimbabwe, featuring a gripping 5-match T20I series starting from July 6, 2024. Harare Sports Club in Harare will be the venue for all the matches, culminating in the showdown on July 14.

This tour marks a transitional phase for India, as stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from T20Is, paving the way for younger players to step up. Additionally, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested post the T20 World Cup campaign.

Stepping into leadership, Shubman Gill will captain the Indian squad, comprising returning stars such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, and Shivam Dube, who will rejoin after a brief stint back home.

New faces like Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana have earned spots for the initial T20Is, while IPL standouts Abhishek Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Dhruv Jurel, and the promising Ravi Bishnoi are set to showcase their skills. Unfortunately, Nitish Kumar Reddy's withdrawal due to injury is a setback.

With VVS Laxman at the helm as interim coach, the Indian team looks forward to providing a launching pad for emerging talents to make their mark in international cricket.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, has bolstered its ranks with promising talents like Johnathan Campbell, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and Antum Naqvi. The absence of seasoned campaigners such as Sean Williams and Craig Ervine underscores a transitional phase for the Zimbabwean squad, while Joylord Gumbie's omission after a lackluster performance against Bangladesh reflects a renewed focus on emerging talent.

Zimbabwe vs India full schedule and venues