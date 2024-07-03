India vs Zimbabwe 2024: Schedule, Squad, and Everything You Need to Know

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for an exciting tour of Zimbabwe, featuring a gripping 5-match T20I series starting from July 6, 2024. Harare Sports Club in Harare will be the venue for all the matches, culminating in the showdown on July 14.
This tour marks a transitional phase for India, as stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from T20Is, paving the way for younger players to step up. Additionally, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested post the T20 World Cup campaign.
Stepping into leadership, Shubman Gill will captain the Indian squad, comprising returning stars such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, and Shivam Dube, who will rejoin after a brief stint back home.
New faces like Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana have earned spots for the initial T20Is, while IPL standouts Abhishek Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Dhruv Jurel, and the promising Ravi Bishnoi are set to showcase their skills. Unfortunately, Nitish Kumar Reddy's withdrawal due to injury is a setback.
With VVS Laxman at the helm as interim coach, the Indian team looks forward to providing a launching pad for emerging talents to make their mark in international cricket.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, has bolstered its ranks with promising talents like Johnathan Campbell, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and Antum Naqvi. The absence of seasoned campaigners such as Sean Williams and Craig Ervine underscores a transitional phase for the Zimbabwean squad, while Joylord Gumbie's omission after a lackluster performance against Bangladesh reflects a renewed focus on emerging talent.
Captain: Shubman Gill
Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande
Additional for first two T20Is: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana
Captain: Sikandar Raza
Players: Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba
Saturday, 6th July 2024: 1st T20I - Zimbabwe vs India at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Sunday, 7th July 2024: 2nd T20I - Zimbabwe vs India at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Wednesday, 10th July 2024: 3rd T20I - Zimbabwe vs India at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Saturday, 13th July 2024: 4th T20I - Zimbabwe vs India at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Sunday, 14th July 2024: 5th T20I - Zimbabwe vs India at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Television Broadcast: The series may be broadcast on sports channels in various countries. Check your local sports channels for details.
Official Websites: Cricket boards or official broadcasters often stream matches on their websites.
Subscription Services: Services like, , +, and others may offer live streaming with a subscription.
Geo-restrictions: Be aware of geo-restrictions that may apply to online streaming services based on your location.