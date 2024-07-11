Following the thrilling conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which captivated cricket fans worldwide, attention now shifts to Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024—the United States’ premier T20 cricket league.

In its second season, MLC boasts a lineup of six dynamic teams: MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, and Washington Freedom. Known for its electrifying matches and growing popularity, the league promises a whirlwind of excitement over the coming weeks.

The season will culminate in the highly anticipated MLC 2024 Final scheduled for Sunday, July 28th, where teams will battle it out for supremacy in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket on American soil.

How to Watch Major League Cricket 2024 in India

Live streaming of Major League Cricket 2024 can be enjoyed on JioCinema, while television viewers in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD channels.

How to Watch MLC 2024: Streaming Options and Packages

Viewers have several options to catch all the action of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024, broadcasted across regional sports networks in the United States and available for streaming both on TV and online. However, cricket enthusiasts can opt for livestreaming every MLC match exclusively on Willow HD, accessible through services like Sling TV or Fubo.

Sling TV Option

With Sling TV, Willow HD is included in the Dakshin Flex package, starting at $10 per month. This package provides access to live and on-demand cricket matches, as well as a diverse selection of movies and TV shows from networks such as Star India, Hotstar Specials, Vijay TV, and more. Content is available in languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and others.

Annual Subscription Option

Alternatively, cricket fans can choose an annual subscription priced at $99 per year, offering a significant savings of approximately 45% compared to the monthly rate. This option provides continuous access to all the cricketing action and additional content available through Willow HD on Sling TV.