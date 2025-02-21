ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025)

The ICC Champions Trophy is one of the most respected One Day International (ODI) tournaments organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Introduced in 1998 as the ICC Knockout Tournament, its primary objective was to promote cricket development in non-Test-playing nations. Over the years, it evolved into a highly competitive event featuring the world’s top teams. From 2002, the tournament was renamed the ICC Champions Trophy and became a significant part of the cricketing calendar.

History and Evolution of ICC Champions Trophy

Initially launched as the Wills International Cup in 1998, the tournament was held in Bangladesh. It was later renamed the ICC Knockout Tournament in 2000 and then the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002. Unlike the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Champions Trophy followed a knockout format initially before transitioning to a league-cum-knockout structure.

The tournament was discontinued after the 2017 edition as ICC streamlined its international event structure, focusing on a single tournament per format. However, in 2021, ICC announced its return, scheduling the next editions for 2025 in Pakistan and 2029 in India.

List of ICC Champions Trophy Winners (1998-2025)

Year Winner(s) Runner-Up Hosted By 1998 South Africa West Indies Bangladesh 2000 New Zealand India Kenya 2002 India & Sri Lanka (Co-Champions) - Sri Lanka 2004 West Indies England England 2006 Australia West Indies India 2009 Australia New Zealand South Africa 2013 India England England & Wales 2017 Pakistan India England & Wales 2025 To be decided To be decided Pakistan

Top ICC Champions Trophy Winners

Several teams have dominated the tournament over the years. Here’s a look at the most successful teams in Champions Trophy history:

Australia – 2 titles (2006, 2009) India – 2 titles (2002 (Co-Champion), 2013) South Africa – 1 title (1998) New Zealand – 1 title (2000) Sri Lanka – 1 title (2002 (Co-Champion)) West Indies – 1 title (2004) Pakistan – 1 title (2017)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Important Details

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be held in Pakistan. The tournament will mark the return of ICC events to Pakistan after more than two decades. The final match is scheduled for Sunday, March 9, 2025. The venue for the final will depend on the teams that qualify:

If India qualifies, the final will be held in Dubai.

Otherwise, the match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Additional Insights

Top Run-Scorers in ICC Champions Trophy: The tournament has seen some of the best ODI batsmen create history with stellar performances.

The tournament has seen some of the best ODI batsmen create history with stellar performances. Highest Wicket-Takers in ICC Champions Trophy: Legendary bowlers have left a mark by delivering match-winning performances.

Legendary bowlers have left a mark by delivering match-winning performances. Memorable Matches: Over the years, thrilling encounters, upsets, and nail-biting finishes have defined the Champions Trophy.

Conclusion

The ICC Champions Trophy remains an exciting and competitive tournament, often referred to as the “Mini World Cup.” Its return in 2025 is highly anticipated, with fans eager to witness high-quality cricket featuring the top eight teams. As the cricketing world gears up for the 2025 edition, expectations are high for another thrilling chapter in the tournament’s legacy.

FAQ

1. Will India go to the 2025 Champions Trophy?

-The Indian men's cricket team will kickstart its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 20 with their tournament opener against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. The 19-day-long International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament.

2.Who won the most ICC Champions Trophy?

- Overall, seven teams have played all eight previous editions of the Champions Trophy, with India and Australia, both two-time champions, being the most prolific sides.

3.How India won 2013 Champions Trophy?

- Dhoni's masterstrokes and accurate DRS calls led India to an unbeaten title-winning campaign, with significant contributions from players like Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli.