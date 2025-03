India Edge New Zealand to Claim Record Third Champions Trophy

Dubai witnessed a historic night as India lifted their third ICC Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a tense final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A composed chase led by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja saw India reach 254/6 with an over to spare, successfully overhauling the Black Capsโ€™ 251/7.

India Overcome Middle-Order Wobbles to Seal Victory

Indiaโ€™s pursuit of 252 began in dominant fashion, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill forging a solid 105-run partnership. Rohit looked in imperious touch, anchoring the innings with a classy 76. However, New Zealand, known for their tenacity in ICC events, clawed back into the contest with a flurry of quick wickets.

Glenn Phillips produced a moment of brilliance, pulling off a stunning leaping catch at backward point to dismiss Gill for 31 off Mitchell Santnerโ€™s bowling. Just four balls later, Michael Bracewell trapped Virat Kohli lbw for a mere 1, sending shockwaves through the Indian camp.

The pressure intensified when Rachin Ravindra outfoxed Rohit, drawing him out of the crease for Tom Latham to effect a sharp stumping. The Black Caps further tightened their grip as Ravindra took a sharp catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for 48, while Axar Patel followed soon after, caught by Will Oโ€™Rourke off Bracewell.

A breezy 18-run cameo from Hardik Pandya provided some relief, but when Kyle Jamieson removed him in the 48th over, the match was hanging in the balance. KL Rahul (39*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) held their nerve, steering India to victory with an unbroken stand, ensuring there were no last-minute slip-ups.

Spinners Dominate as India Restrict New Zealand

Earlier, New Zealand opted to bat first, but their innings struggled for momentum against Indiaโ€™s disciplined spin attack. Despite a promising start, the Black Caps were pegged back in the middle overs as Indiaโ€™s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy weaved their magic.

Varun provided the breakthrough in the eighth over, trapping Will Young lbw. Rachin Ravindraโ€™s fluent 37 off 29 balls threatened to lay a strong foundation, but Kuldeep rattled his stumps before catching-and-bowling captain Kane Williamson, who battled a quad injury, for just 14.

Latham was also dismissed lbw by Jadeja, while Glenn Phillips played a gritty knock of 34 before being bowled by Varun. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a patient 63 off 101 balls, but with only three boundaries, his innings lacked fluency.

A late counterattack saw the Black Caps add 50 runs in the final five overs, with Michael Bracewellโ€™s unbeaten 53 providing some much-needed impetus. Captain Santner was run out in the penultimate over, as New Zealand pushed for every possible run in a bid to challenge the Indian batting lineup.

Indiaโ€™s Unbeaten Run Ends in Glory

India entered the final as the only unbeaten team in the tournament, having outclassed Australia in the semi-finals. With a well-balanced squad, they showcased dominance across all departments, capping their flawless campaign with a well-earned triumph.