ICC Charges Umpire Jatin Kashyap for Breaching Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching two counts of the anti-corruption code, sources said on Monday.
The ICC in a statement said, “The breaches arose out of an investigation into international matches in 2022.”
“In accordance with Code Article 4.6.6, Mr Kashyap has 14 days from 19 May to respond to the charges,” the statement added.
As per the ICC, Kashyap has been charged with a breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, which stands for "failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation."
ICC further added that Kashyap has also been charged with a breach of Article 2.4.7 of the Code.
Article 2.4.7 talks about "obstructing or delaying the ACU's investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code."