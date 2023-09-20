ICC Confirms Dallas, Florida & New York As Venues For 2024 ICC T20 WC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday that Dallas, Florida and New York will be the three venues in the United States of America to host the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.
The three areas where the event is set to be held next year are Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York.
The hosting rights of the event were awarded to West Indies and the USA in November 2021 by the ICC board. The venues were selected based on extensive evaluation of several options.
A new 34,000-seater stadium will come up at Eisenhower Park in New York, Dallas, and Florida will see expanded seating in their existing structures.
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market.”
“We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world’s best on their doorstep,” he added.
Meanwhile, several other venues around the US, including the George Mason University in Washington have also been identified as potential venues for pre-event matches and training.