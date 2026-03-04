ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bowl Against South Africa

The opening semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup got underway at a packed Eden Gardens on Wednesday, with New Zealand choosing to field first against an unbeaten South Africa side.

The decision sets up a gripping contest between two teams with contrasting tournament journeys. South Africa arrives with a flawless record, and New Zealand banks on tactical discipline in the knockout stage.

Proteas Hold Historical Edge

In previous T20 World Cup meetings between these two sides, South Africa have consistently prevailed. The Proteas have won every encounter against the Black Caps in the history of the tournament.

Across overall T20 internationals, the rivalry has seen 19 clashes, with South Africa claiming 12 victories compared to New Zealand’s seven.

Captains Outline Their Plans

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner explained that conditions influenced his decision at the toss.

He noted that the surface appeared favourable under lights in recent matches and stressed the importance of executing their plans effectively against a formidable South African lineup. Santner also confirmed the return of pacer Matt Henry and all-rounder James Neesham to the playing combination.

On the other side, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram expressed confidence in his team’s balance. He emphasised the value of building a competitive total in a knockout fixture and confirmed three changes to the side, with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj returning to the XI.

Team Line-Ups, New Zealand XI:

Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa XI:

Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi