ICC Names Elite Match Officials For Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council has announced the officiating team for the semi-final stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, ensuring top-level refereeing and umpiring for the high-stakes knockout matches.

The first semi-final, scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, will see South Africa take on New Zealand. Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been appointed as on-field umpires. Illingworth previously officiated South Africa’s semi-final clash against Afghanistan in the last T20 World Cup, while Wharf was part of New Zealand’s group-stage victory over Afghanistan in this year’s tournament.

The on-field duo will be supported by Nitin Menon as the third umpire, Rod Tucker as the fourth umpire, and former fast bowler Javagal Srinath serving as match referee. The ICC highlighted that this combination of experienced officials is expected to ensure smooth and fair conduct on the field.

The second semi-final, set for Thursday, March 5, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, will feature hosts India against England. Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker have been appointed as the on-field umpires. Gaffaney previously officiated the India-England semi-final in the 2024 T20 World Cup, while Paleker has actively umpired several matches in the ongoing tournament, including England’s fixtures and India’s win over the Netherlands.

Supporting them will be Adrian Holdstock as third umpire, Paul Reiffel as fourth umpire, and Andy Pycroft as match referee. The ICC emphasised that the appointments are aimed at maintaining consistency, fairness, and the integrity of the tournament during the knockout stage.