ICC T20 World Cup: India Suffer Big Defeat in Super 8 Opener Against South Africa

South Africa handed India a crushing 76-run defeat in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, snapping the Men in Blue’s unbeaten run and severely denting their net run rate. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj starred with the ball after David Miller’s explosive half-century powered the Proteas to 187/7, a total India never came close to chasing.

Advertisment

Chasing 188, India were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs as Jansen returned figures of 4/22 and Maharaj claimed 3/24 in a decisive display.

South Africa Recovers From Early Collapse

Put in to bat, South Africa stumbled early and were reduced to 20/3 inside four overs. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice, removing Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, while Arshdeep Singh dismissed skipper Aiden Markram.

At 13/2 and later 20/3, the Proteas were under pressure. However, David Miller and Dewald Brevis rebuilt the innings with a commanding 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Miller launched a calculated counterattack, bringing up his half-century in just 26 deliveries.

Brevis contributed 45 off 29 balls, striking three fours and three sixes before Shivam Dube broke the partnership. Miller continued the charge, scoring 63 off 35 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes before Varun Chakaravarthy ended his stay.

A late unbeaten 44 from Tristan Stubbs ensured South Africa finished strongly. Hardik Pandya conceded 20 runs in the final over as the Proteas closed at 187/7.

For India, Bumrah stood out with 3/15, surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin’s 32-wicket tally to become India’s highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. Arshdeep returned 2/28, while Varun and Dube picked up a wicket each.

India’s Top-Order Collapse

India’s pursuit unravelled almost immediately. Aiden Markram removed Ishan Kishan for a four-ball duck in the opening over. In the next over, Marco Jansen dismissed Tilak Varma for one, reducing India to 5/2 within seven deliveries.

Abhishek Sharma briefly countered with a 12-ball 15, including a six off Kagiso Rabada, but fell attempting another aerial stroke. India were 26/3 in 4.3 overs and ended the powerplay at a modest 31/3.

The decision to promote Washington Sundar failed to deliver as he edged behind for 11. Corbin Bosch then removed Suryakumar Yadav for 18, leaving India struggling at 51/5 before the halfway mark.

Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya attempted to stabilise the innings, taking the score to 86/5 in 14 overs. But Maharaj turned the match decisively in a single over. He dismissed Pandya for 18, removed Rinku Singh for a duck, and then sent back Arshdeep Singh, reducing India to 88/8.

Dube fought a lone battle, scoring 42 off 37 balls with three sixes, but lacked support. India were eventually bowled out for 111, suffering a heavy defeat that pushed their net run rate into negative territory.

Semifinal Equation Tightens

The loss not only ended India’s unbeaten run in the tournament but also complicated their semifinal pathway. With net run rate taking a significant hit, India now requires convincing victories in their remaining Super Eight fixtures against Zimbabwe and West Indies to stay firmly in contention.

South Africa, on the other hand, strengthened their semifinal prospects with a comprehensive performance built on middle-order resilience and disciplined bowling under pressure.

Scores at a glance: South Africa 187/7 (David Miller 63, Dewald Brevis 45; Jasprit Bumrah 3/15) beat India 111 (Shivam Dube 42; Marco Jansen 4/22, Keshav Maharaj 3/24) by 76 runs.