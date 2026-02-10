ICC, PCB Hold Constructive Talks, Reaffirm Commitment to Smooth T20 World Cup

Pakistan has reversed its earlier decision to boycott its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against India, following diplomatic engagement and high-level discussions involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and several cricketing nations.

According to the ICC, the recent dialogue with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was part of a broader engagement aimed at fostering constructive cooperation among member boards. The discussions underscored the shared responsibility of all stakeholders to act with unity, integrity and neutrality in the best interests of the game.

“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments under the terms of participation for ICC events and take all necessary steps to ensure the success of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC also addressed concerns related to Bangladesh, reiterating its commitment to supporting cricket in one of the sport’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans. The governing body said it would ensure that Bangladesh’s non-participation in the 2026 edition does not have long-term consequences for the game in the country.



Government Directive Ends Standoff

The turnaround came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was briefed by on the outcome of high-level deliberations involving the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Subsequently, the government formally directed the national team to take the field against India on February 15, 2026.

An official statement from the Government of Pakistan said the decision followed multilateral discussions and requests from friendly nations, including Sri Lanka.

“This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka. During their warm and friendly conversation, the Sri Lankan President recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times, and requested serious consideration of an amicable resolution to the current impasse,” the statement said.

“In view of the outcomes achieved through multilateral discussions, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to play its scheduled ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture on February 15,” it added.

Regional Appeals and ICC Mediation

Pakistan’s earlier boycott decision had been announced on the government’s official social media handle, with Prime Minister Sharif linking it to solidarity with Bangladesh, which was removed from the tournament after citing security concerns.

Following an ICC meeting with the PCB and BCB at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul publicly urged Pakistan to reconsider its stance and participate in the high-profile clash against India.

The Pakistani government said it reviewed formal requests from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other ICC member nations, all of whom sought Pakistan’s leadership in resolving the situation.

“Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh,” the government said, acknowledging the support and expressions of gratitude from Dhaka.

Background to Bangladesh’s Exit

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after their request to play all matches outside India could not be accommodated by the ICC. The request was linked to concerns arising after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), amid tensions over reported issues concerning minorities in Bangladesh.