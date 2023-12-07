ICC Releases New Logo Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC T20 World Cup has been revamped, as a new logo was revealed for the premier T20I cricket event on Thursday.
"The pinnacle of international T20 cricket just got a vibrant makeover with the unveiling of the new visual identity for the ICC T20 World Cup. This global cricket spectacle, renowned for its fast-paced action and electrifying moments, will now be represented by a dynamic brand identity that captures the essence of the game's relentless energy," the ICC said in a statement issued on Thursday.
The logo represents the fundamental aspects of international T20 cricket through a unique combination of a bat, ball, and energy. The T20 lettering seamlessly evolves into a swinging 'bat' enclosed within a dynamic 'ball.'
This illustration emphasizes the intense excitement of every ball bowled in a cricket match and showcases how one powerful swing of the bat can change the game's direction. The 'strike' design on the ball captures the distinctive atmosphere and electrifying energy of International T20 World Cup games, with a zig-zag pattern symbolizing the escalating thrill and adrenaline-pumping moments, much like a bolt of lightning.
The brand identity for each World Cup edition will feature textures and patterns inspired by the host country, adding a special touch. This unique approach begins with a pattern that honors the palm trees of the West Indies and the 'stripes' of the USA for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. In June of next year, 20 teams will compete in 55 matches.
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Bangladesh from September to October next year.
Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager for Marketing and Communications, expressed that the upcoming ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cups will offer an exhilarating and gripping experience for cricket fans worldwide. She emphasized that the new visual identity aims to capture the excitement and dynamism of the tournaments. Furlong also highlighted that the inclusion of unique patterns in the brand will give each host a distinct element in shaping the overall look and atmosphere of the events.
"We have an exciting six months ahead of us building up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, and fans can now register their interest to receive World Cup information and ticket news."