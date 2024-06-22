T20 World Cup 2024: Undefeated India Takes on a Faltering Bangladesh Today

The highly anticipated clash between undefeated India and struggling Bangladesh in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup promises to revive their decade-long rivalry. Scheduled for Saturday, the match at North Sound will witness both teams vying for crucial victories amidst fluctuating batting form.
India holds a dominant record against Bangladesh historically, yet acknowledges their opponent's resilience. Rohit Sharma's squad remains cautious of Bangladesh's ability to surprise, despite recent challenges.
Off-field dynamics have occasionally strained relations, with Bangladesh occasionally expressing concerns about India's financial influence in cricket. However, at this World Cup, India stands as a formidable contender, showcased by a professional performance against Afghanistan.
Key to India's strategy will be revitalizing top-order batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who despite getting starts, have not capitalized on them. Additionally, left-hander Shivam Dube faces scrutiny after failing to replicate his IPL form.
Highlighting positives, Hardik Pandya's explosive batting in the previous match bolstered India's middle order, while the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja is set to maintain its effective role in the bowling attack.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, faces a must-win situation following a defeat to Australia, exacerbated by inconsistent batting performances. Captain Najmul Shanto emphasizes the need for top-order stability, crucial against India's potent bowling lineup led by Jasprit Bumrah.
With both teams eyeing victory as a step towards the tournament's ultimate prize, the stage is set for an enthralling encounter between cricketing rivals.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.
India: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.
The match kicks off at 8pm IST.