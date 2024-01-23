ICC Announces Teams Of The Year Across All Formats, 12 Indians Named

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex cricketing body in the world on Tuesday announced the ‘Team of the Year’ for 2023 across all three formats for both men’s and women’s games with a total of 12 Indian players getting a mention.
With an exceptional year with the bat, Suryakumar Yadav, who rose through the ranks to take a leading position in the Indian T20I side, was selected as the captain of the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year. The team also featured young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who has burst onto the scene with his explosive batting up front, which has grabbed eyeballs.
Bowling pair Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh also find a spot in the team which features the likes of Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, and Richard Ngarava.
Meanwhile, a selfless attitude and unbelievable power hitting leading the lines for India as they charged through to the finals of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 meant Rohit Sharma was named the skipper of the ‘ICC Men’s ODI Team Team of the Year’. Apart from him, another five Indian players made it to the squad after having a peerless World Cup tournament, agonizingly falling short in the final.
A remarkable year with the bat saw Shubman Gill get a nod, and Virat Kohli, who scored the most runs in the tournament also found a spot. Other Indian names on the list were Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav and none other than Mohammed Shami, who took the World Cup by storm. Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker even after not playing the opening few matches, finding him a mention.
Travis Head’s brilliance in the final and Adam Zampa’s fantastic tournament with the ball got them on the team with Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen the other players on the team.
Meanwhile, ICC also announced the ‘Men’s Test Team of the Year’ for 2023, with only two Indians getting the nod in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. The other players who found a spot in the Test team are Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Stuart Broad.