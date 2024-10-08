ICC Women’s T20 WC: Megan Schutt Stars In Australia's Win Over New Zealand

Amelia Kerr was the standout bowler for New Zealand, triggering Australia’s batting collapse with her brilliant figures of 4 for 26. She dismissed the dangerous Perry for 30 with a well-disguised googly, followed by Grace Harris on the very next ball. Kerr's tight bowling, combined with Brooke Halliday’s off-pace deliveries, put Australia under immense pressure, as they lost six wickets for just 29 runs in the latter half of their innings. Halliday further dented Australia’s momentum by dismissing Phoebe Litchfield and Annabelle Sutherland in the final over.