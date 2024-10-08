ICC Women’s T20 WC: Megan Schutt Stars In Australia's Win Over New Zealand

Australia registered a commanding 60-run win over New Zealand in their second consecutive victory of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, continuing their unbeaten streak to 13 matches in the tournament. Despite a late batting collapse, Australia posted a challenging total of 148 runs, which proved too much for New Zealand, who were bowled out for 88.
After opting to bat, Australia got off to a flying start with Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy capitalizing on the powerplay. Healy, in particular, took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers, hitting powerful shots over the offside before being undone by a slower ball from Rosemary Mair. Mooney followed soon after, contributing a brisk knock of 45 in partnership with Ellyse Perry, before mistiming a lofted shot to give spinner Amelia Kerr her first wicket.
Amelia Kerr was the standout bowler for New Zealand, triggering Australia’s batting collapse with her brilliant figures of 4 for 26. She dismissed the dangerous Perry for 30 with a well-disguised googly, followed by Grace Harris on the very next ball. Kerr's tight bowling, combined with Brooke Halliday’s off-pace deliveries, put Australia under immense pressure, as they lost six wickets for just 29 runs in the latter half of their innings. Halliday further dented Australia’s momentum by dismissing Phoebe Litchfield and Annabelle Sutherland in the final over.
However, timely boundaries late in the innings allowed Australia to push their total to 148, which was only the second score above 125 in the tournament so far.
In response, New Zealand struggled to get going. Megan Schutt struck early, dismissing Georgia Plimmer and becoming the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 World Cup history. Although Suzie Bates and Kerr put up some resistance with a 47-run partnership, boundaries were scarce, and the pressure mounted. Sophie Molineux broke through by removing Bates, triggering a dramatic collapse.
Schutt returned to dismiss Kerr, and Georgia Wareham and Sutherland further dismantled New Zealand’s batting lineup with quick wickets. New Zealand lost five wickets for just six runs, with captain Sophie Devine falling as the ninth wicket after a desperate swing against Molineux. Schutt fittingly ended the match, sealing a comprehensive win for Australia and placing them at the top of Group A.