India Clinches Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh in First T20I

India secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh was bowled out for a modest total of 127 runs, and India successfully chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare.
Bangladesh faced early struggles, losing two wickets with only 14 runs on the board. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was instrumental in this collapse, claiming the wickets of openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon for just 3 runs.
Despite efforts from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 27 off 25 balls, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who contributed 35 runs from 32 deliveries, India's bowlers maintained control throughout the innings.
Varun Chakravarthy stood out with impressive figures of 3 for 31, while Mayank Yadav and Washington Sundar chipped in with 1 for 21 and 1 for 12, respectively. Hardik Pandya also made a valuable contribution with a wicket towards the end of the innings.
In the batting department, Pandya played a blistering unbeaten innings of 39 runs off just 16 balls, showcasing his aggressive style. Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav both added 29 runs to the scorecard before being dismissed.
India's dominant performance with both bat and ball led to a well-deserved victory in the opening match of the series, setting a strong tone for the remaining encounters.