ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule – Team, Venue, Time Table, PDF, Point Table, Ranking

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup is very likely to begin in 2023. A total of ten teams will be participating, and the total number of matches will be 48. In this article, we are going to tell you about the schedule, teams, matches, and venue of the ICC World Cup 2023.
The seven countries that will participate for sure are: India, England, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the West Indies. The rest of the 3 countries will be selected based on knock-out matches/world cup qualifying matches.
India will host the ICC World Cup in 2023 for the fourth time after 1987, 1986, and 2011. This time, there are 13 venues, and all the matches will be held in India.
The anticipated date range for ICC World Cup 2023 is between 10th October 2023 and 26th November 2023. However, there has not been an official announcement regarding this. The final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The overview of the match is given below: