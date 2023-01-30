ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule – Team, Venue, Time Table, PDF, Point Table, Ranking

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup is very likely to begin in 2023. A total of ten teams will be participating, and the total number of matches will be 48. In this article, we are going to tell you about the schedule, teams, matches, and venue of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The seven countries that will participate for sure are: India, England, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the West Indies. The rest of the 3 countries will be selected based on knock-out matches/world cup qualifying matches.