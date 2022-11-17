IPL 2023 - Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Venues, Team-wise Captains

The IPL 2023 will tentatively take place between 25 March and 28 May 2023. There will be 10 teams in IPL 2023, thanks to the BCCI's addition of two additional franchises before IPL 2022.

All 74 league matches in the IPL 2023 are expected to happen in the same group stage and playoff structure as the IPL 2022.

For your reference, the IPL 2023 tentative schedule, timetable, tentative start date, teams, location, all-team captain list, etc are all provided in this post.

The first game of the 2023 IPL is tentatively scheduled to take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between the reigning champion Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.