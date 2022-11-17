IPL 2023 - Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Venues, Team-wise Captains

The IPL 2023 will tentatively take place between 25 March and 28 May 2023. There will be 10 teams in IPL 2023, thanks to the BCCI's addition of two additional franchises before IPL 2022.
All 74 league matches in the IPL 2023 are expected to happen in the same group stage and playoff structure as the IPL 2022.
For your reference, the IPL 2023 tentative schedule, timetable, tentative start date, teams, location, all-team captain list, etc are all provided in this post.
The first game of the 2023 IPL is tentatively scheduled to take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between the reigning champion Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.
The 16th season of the Indian Premier League will take place in 2023 and is referred to as IPL 16. The Tata Group will serve as the IPL's headline sponsor in 2022 and 2023.
Here are the IPL 2023 schedule (tentative) and IPL 2023 matches. We will update the IPL 2023 schedule once BCCI publishes it officially.
The final week of March 2023 will mark the start of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, or IPL 2023, which will continue until May 2023.
Below are the teams participating in IPL 2023.
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Royal challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight riders
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Lucknow Super Giants
Gujrat Titans
BCCI will announce IPL group details by Jan’23. Below are the IPL groups as per IPL 2022.
Group A:
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Lucknow Super Giants
Group B:
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Punjab Kings
Gujrat Titans
The BCCI has decided to skip the idea of organizing IPL 2023 mega-auction. However, the teams can enjoy the freedom to swap players and modify their roster.
IPL 2023 tournament will be played in 10 or more different cities in India. There will be a “home and away” concept.
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaypur
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Until further confirmation, following are the ten teams and their captains in IPL 2023.
The IPL teams’ rankings and batting details will be added once the match starts. Presently, the Gujarat Titans have 20 points and are on top.
IPL 2023 tickets are available online from the team official and partner websites. Ticket sales usually start two weeks before the tournament.
Rights to the IPL 2023 have been granted by the BCCI to Viacom 18 Group digital. This indicates that a Voot premium membership will be required to watch the IPL 2023 on an OTT platform, instead of live streaming on Disney Hotstar.