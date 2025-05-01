"If He Represents Assam, We’ll Help": Minister’s Remark on Amlan Draws Flak

Despite creating a new national record by clocking 38.69 seconds in the 100m relay, Assam’s star sprinter Amlan Borgohain has taken to social media to express his deep disappointment over the lack of support from the Assam Athletics Association.

In his post, Amlan, currently the only athlete from Assam representing India at the national level, alleged that he had received no assistance from the state association—not even help with basic registration fees. “No support, no encouragement. How will Assam athletes grow like this?” he wrote, tagging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a direct appeal.

His remarks have sparked widespread concern and criticism over the systemic neglect of elite athletes in Assam, especially those representing India on national and international platforms.

Reacting to the allegations, Assam Minister and President of the Assam Athletics Association, Jayanta Mallabaruah, stated from Nalbari, “We are unaware of Amlan Borgohain’s achievements as he has been representing Reliance. We can only respond properly if he engages with us directly. If he represents Assam, we are ready to offer all possible support.” He further added, “I don’t know where or in which events Amlan is participating. He has never approached us to play on behalf of the state. However, if he has set a record, that’s a good thing, and we extend our congratulations to him.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly condemned the state government and the athletics association for what it described as “gross negligence” towards Amlan and his teammates. APCC Media Department Chairperson Bedabrata Bora issued a statement slamming the authorities for their indifference.

Highlighting Amlan’s recent achievement at the Indian Open Relay Competition held in Chandigarh, where he and his teammates Gurvinder Singh, Animesh Kujur, and Manikanta Hoblidhar clocked 38.69 seconds to break a 15-year-old national record, Bora expressed outrage that the association failed to acknowledge or support the feat.

Bora pointed out that Amlan and his team had to bear their own registration fees—a situation he described as deeply unfortunate, especially when the Chief Minister regularly announces schemes in other sectors. He questioned how national-level athletes can thrive under such conditions.

The Congress leader demanded accountability from Jayanta Malla Baruah and General Secretary Geetartha Goswami, stating that Baruah has failed to manage the association effectively and should resign. “Treating Assam’s sporting talents with such disregard is a grave misfortune,” Bora said, urging the government to stop sidelining its promising athletes.

The controversy has reignited debate about the urgent need for institutional reforms in Assam’s sports administration to better support athletes striving for national glory.

