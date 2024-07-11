India Unlikely to Travel to Pakistan for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

The BCCI is set to officially communicate this request to the ICC.

Scheduled to take place from February to March 2025, the ICC Champions Trophy will be hosted by Pakistan. India has not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained relations between the two nations. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in India from December 2012 to January 2013. Since then, the teams have only faced each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.