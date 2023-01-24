IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Gill, Rohit Steer India To Series Whitewash

India bundled New Zealand for 295 to register a 90-run victory over their opponents in the third and final One Day International (ODI) on Tuesday. With this win, the men in blue completed a series whitewash over the kiwis.

New Zealand had won the toss and elected to field first in the match being played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. Batting first, India put up 385 runs on the board in the first innings for the loss of nine wickets.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill scored a century apiece. Rohit’s ton came after just over three years with his last ODI century coming against Australia on January 19, 2022. He scored 101 runs off 85 deliveries hitting six sixes and nine boundaries.

At the other end, opening partner Shubhman Gill, who is in red-hot form after scoring a double-century earlier in the series in the first ODI, registered another ton. Gill scored 112 off 78 balls in an inning that had five sixes and 13 fours.

However, after an opening stand of 212, there was no notable contribution from other batters excepting Hardik Pandya’s fifty.