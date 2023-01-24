IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Gill, Rohit Steer India To Series Whitewash

India bundled New Zealand for 295 to register a 90-run victory over their opponents in the third and final One Day International (ODI) on Tuesday. With this win, the men in blue completed a series whitewash over the kiwis.
New Zealand had won the toss and elected to field first in the match being played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. Batting first, India put up 385 runs on the board in the first innings for the loss of nine wickets.
For India, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill scored a century apiece. Rohit’s ton came after just over three years with his last ODI century coming against Australia on January 19, 2022. He scored 101 runs off 85 deliveries hitting six sixes and nine boundaries.
At the other end, opening partner Shubhman Gill, who is in red-hot form after scoring a double-century earlier in the series in the first ODI, registered another ton. Gill scored 112 off 78 balls in an inning that had five sixes and 13 fours.
However, after an opening stand of 212, there was no notable contribution from other batters excepting Hardik Pandya’s fifty.
Former captain Virat Kohli managed 36 runs, while Ishan Kishan (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (14) particularly failing to impress.
For the Kiwis, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner picked three wickets each as the former gave away 100 runs in his 10 overs.
Coming in to bat needing 386 for the win, New Zealand could only manage to put together 295 runs before being bundled home. Opener Finn Allen was dismissed for naught by Hardik Pandya. However, at the other end, Devon Convway stood firm to anchor the innings.
A gutsy 138 off 100 deliveries including eight sixes and 12 fours from Conway, however, was not enough to see his team to the end. Only Henry Nicholls (42) stood out with Mitchell Santner (34), Michael Bracewell (26) and Daryl Mitchell (24) being the notable contributors.
Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur shined for India picking up three wickets each, Yuzvendra Chahal getting two and Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik registering a wicket each. In the end India won comfortably to record a series whitewash.