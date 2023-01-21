India Wins 2nd ODI Against NZ by 8 Wickets

After coming under a severe assualt at the back-end of the New Zealand chase in the first ODI, the Indian bowlers unleashed their fury to skittle out the visitors for 108 in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Saturday.

The Indian new ball bowlers ran riot on a pitch that had decent grass cover, making use of the favourable bowling conditions on offer.

Mohammad Shami was the wreaker-in-chief, scalping three wickets. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each. While Siraj, Kuldeep and Shardul took one wicket each.

Opting to bowl first, the Indian pace attack made sure that the decision to field stood right as they ran through the New Zealand batting lineup, with Shami drawing first blood. The right-arm pacer got the hosts to a flying start, dismissing Finn Allen for a duck.

Mohammed Siraj struck in the sixth over to get rid of Henry Nicholls 2(17), giving the hosts their second breakthrough. The Hyderabad-born speedster has been making the ball talk, putting the batters in a spot of bother with incredible spells in the last few ODIs.

Shami continued to be a menace for the batters as he got rid of Daryl Mitchell 1(3) in the seventh over. The Kiwi batter got a leading edge while looking to play the ball through the on-side and the ball popped up to Shami who completed the catch to add a second wicket to his tally.

The visitors sank deeper after Hardik Pandya plucked a catch out of thin air in his followthrough to dismiss Devon Conway 7(16). The left-hander stood in disbelief as Hardik celebrated his first wicket.

Things went from bad to worse for the Kiwi team as they lost skipper Tom Latham 1(17) to pacer Shardul Thakur in the 11th over, reducing the visitors to 15/5.

Latham could not resist himself and poked out on a ball outside the off-stump to get an outside edge which was gleefully accepted by Shubhman Gill. The visitors succumbed to their lowest-ever score for their fifth wicket fall.