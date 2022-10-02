Ind v SA 2nd T20: Snake Enters Field To Stop Play Briefly In Guwahati

An uninvited guest stopped play breifly in Guwahati with India batting against South Africa in the second T20 match of the series on Sunday.

This was not however an overly excited fan or any pet animal interrupting the game. A snake was spotted amid the greens of the field.

The incident took place at the end of the seventh over of the Indian innings. The ground staff were quick to act and play resumed shortly afterwards.

The Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati, which is hosting the match, cannot seem to shake off such incidents. The last match in this ground went unplayed after poor management of rainwater saw the pitch getting wet, rendering it unplayable.

Meanwhile, India have started the match brightly. With 12 overs played, India sit comfortably with 113 runs on the board at the loss of two wickets.

India have lost both the openers skipper Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, after setting the team up for a big total.

The much criticised ground force at stadium have done a good job with the pitch looking like a good batting surface.