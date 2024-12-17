Ind vs Aus: Jadeja and Rahul’s Stand Saves India at Gabba

India's hard-fought batting display on Day 4 at the Gabba in Brisbane was a testament to resilience and determination, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja leading the charge to avoid a follow-on and push India’s first innings forward.

After an early dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma, the Indian team faced a tough challenge, with Australia looming large over India's chances. But it was the partnership between Rahul and Jadeja that turned the tide for the visitors.

Rahul, who had been steady at the crease, joined forces with Jadeja at a critical stage of the game. Together, they added 67 runs for the sixth wicket, a crucial stand that laid the foundation for India’s comeback. Rahul was all praise for Jadeja’s contribution, especially as a lower-order batter who has often gone unnoticed for his batting exploits.

“Jadeja was brilliant today,” Rahul said. “He has been outstanding for us, batting down the order for many years. That’s exactly what we expect from him. I was really happy that I could build a partnership with him at that stage. Every run was crucial, and Jadeja played a key role in helping us surpass the follow-on and put runs on the board.”

While Jadeja is widely recognized for his bowling prowess, Rahul pointed out that his batting deserves equal recognition. “It’s often Jadeja’s bowling that steals the spotlight, but he’s been an exceptional performer with the bat as well. He has solid technique, and I enjoy batting alongside him. His game plan is simple and effective, and he sticks to it,” Rahul added.

After Rahul’s dismissal for a well-played 84, Jadeja continued to shine, amassing 77 runs off 123 deliveries, marking his 21st fifty-plus score in Tests, which includes four centuries. His innings was a critical pillar in India's effort to avoid the follow-on.

Jadeja was eventually dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins, who took four wickets on the day, but India’s lower order did not fold. Akash Deep (27) and Jasprit Bumrah (10) played valuable cameos, adding crucial runs and preventing Australia from enforcing the follow-on.

Rahul couldn’t hide his admiration for the tailenders, praising their courage under pressure. “It’s really good to see the lower order contribute with runs. We often talk about this in our meetings – the bowlers put in a lot of work on their batting. Today, they showed great heart and character, particularly in the last half-hour of play. They played some exciting shots and defended well, despite the bouncers and pace in the wicket,” he said.

The efforts of Deep and Bumrah not only provided India with important runs but also built team morale, as Rahul emphasized, “Their fightback will give them confidence and provide a massive boost for the team. It’s a huge confidence builder, not just for them, but for all of us.”

India’s batting on Day 4 showcased a blend of skill, determination, and resilience — key ingredients for their success in this hard-fought contest at the Gabba. As the series unfolds, the team's spirit and grit remain undeterred, with Jadeja and the lower-order players proving their mettle when it mattered most.