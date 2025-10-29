Ind vs Aus: Rain Washes Out Series Opener in Canberra

Persistent rain had the final say in Canberra on Wednesday (October 29), forcing the first T20I between India and Australia to be called off midway. India were well-placed at 97 for 1 in 9.4 overs when the heavens opened again, ending all hopes of a restart in what has now turned into a four-match series.

The visitors had made a promising start after being asked to bat first, with Abhishek Sharma (19 off 14) setting the tone before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis. From there, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill carried the momentum forward, adding a fluent 67-run stand for the second wicket.

At the time of interruption, Suryakumar was unbeaten on 39 off 24 balls, while Gill was striking at a brisk 37 off 20. The partnership was a much-needed boost for Suryakumar, who has been under scrutiny for his form ever since taking over India’s T20I captaincy. His shot-making on Wednesday offered glimpses of his vintage, fearless self.

Selection Talk: Arshdeep Benched, Harshit Gets the Nod

The match also drew attention for India’s bowling selection. With Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side, India opted to hand Harshit Rana a spot in the playing XI, leaving out Arshdeep Singh — a move that sparked discussion among fans and experts alike.

Arshdeep, India’s most successful T20I bowler with 101 wickets, currently sits ahead of Bumrah’s 96, making his exclusion a surprise. Harshit, meanwhile, has featured in only three T20Is so far, picking up five wickets, though he comes with the trust of India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, under whom he played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Next Up: Clash at the MCG

With the series opener washed out, both sides will look to reset quickly ahead of the second T20I on Friday (October 31) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). For India, the focus will be on maintaining their batting rhythm and refining their bowling combinations, while Australia will aim to seize early momentum in what is now a shortened series.