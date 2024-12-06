Ind vs Aus: Starc Claims Six as Australia Skittle India for 180

Mitchell Starc delivered a masterclass in pace bowling, claiming his 15th Test five-wicket haul as Australia dominated India on the opening day of the second Test in Adelaide. The Australian pacers dismantled India's batting lineup, restricting them to a modest total despite a spirited fightback by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Starc’s Scorching Start and Dominance

Starc set the tone on the first ball of the day, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal with a searing delivery that swung back in to trap the opener plumb in front. His fiery spell continued as he dismissed KL Rahul (37), Virat Kohli (15), Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, and finally Nitish Kumar Reddy, finishing with figures of 6/52. His relentless assault left India struggling to find their footing throughout the innings.

Support from Boland and Cummins

Scott Boland, stepping in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, showcased his prowess by removing Shubman Gill (31) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (1) just after dinner. Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, chipped in with crucial wickets, including a nasty short ball that accounted for Rishabh Pant (9) and the dismissal of Jasprit Bumrah later in the day.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Counter-Attack

India’s brightest moment came from Nitish Kumar Reddy, who, in only his second Test match, played a counter-attacking knock of 42 off 54 balls. His innings, featuring three fours and three sixes, included a breathtaking reverse-scoop off Scott Boland that fetched him 21 runs in a single over. Reddy’s late blitz helped India post a semblance of resistance after being reduced to 82/4 at dinner.

Australia’s Commanding Position

Australia's bowlers ensured they remained in control throughout the day, capitalizing on their strong start after India won the toss and elected to bat. Starc’s pre-dinner spell shifted the momentum, while Boland and Cummins kept the pressure on in the later sessions. India’s final total left much to be desired, and Australia now holds a clear advantage in this critical second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team Updates and Day 1 Summary

India made three changes to their XI, bringing in skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Ravichandran Ashwin, while Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel were left out. Australia replaced Hazlewood with Scott Boland in their lineup.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

With Australia trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, their bowlers have set a strong foundation to level the series. Day 2 promises high-intensity cricket as India looks to fight back while Australia aims to consolidate their dominance.