IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jaiswal Puts India In Strong Position At Lunch

Following the dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's partnership gave India a solid start by guiding the team past the 100-run mark. This forced England to work hard for wickets during the first session of the second Test in Visakhapatnam at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday.
At the lunch break, India had scored 103 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 31 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 51 and Shreyas Iyer on 4 without being dismissed.
After choosing to bat first, India began their batting with ease as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the opening pair, formed a stable alliance.
The pair's resolute tactics forced the opposing team to work hard, taking advantage of the favorable batting conditions and enjoying themselves.
The Indian batsmen effectively kept the strike moving, preventing the England bowlers from finding their rhythm and taking advantage of any loose deliveries.
Jaiswal took charge as the more aggressive batsman in the pair, consistently hitting boundaries. The hosts' batters completely dominated the first session, with runs flowing freely for India. Jaiswal fearlessly displayed a wide range of shots with his approach.
Debutant Shoaib Bashir provided his team with a big breakthrough as he removed Rohit for 14 runs, breaking an opening partnership of 40 runs.
Even experienced bowlers were struggling against the young Indian batsmen. In the 29th over, experienced fast bowler James Anderson gave England a significant advantage by getting rid of the under-pressure Gill for 34 runs. Gill was completely bamboozled by the swing in Anderson's delivery, resulting in the ball grazing the edge of the bat. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes capitalized on the opportunity and executed a fantastic catch behind the stumps.
Jaiswal hit a six in the 30th over, marking the first of the match. He followed it up with a boundary on the next ball, reaching his fifty in 89 deliveries.
The duo of Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer showed impressive perseverance and resolve as they pushed India's score past 100 runs just before Lunch with a strong boundary.
Scores at a glance: India 103/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51*, Shubman Gill 34; James Anderson 1-19) vs England.