Lewis Hamilton Set To Depart Mercedes For Ferrari in 2025

Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton is poised to depart from Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team in 2025 to join Scuderia Ferrari, as per reports from Sky Sports.
According to the Sky Sports report, the British Grand Prix driver is set to take over from Carlos Sainz at Ferrari when his contract expires in 2025.
Recently, Hamilton agreed to a two-year deal with Mercedes, set to conclude after the 2025 season. However, the seven-time world champion is expected to depart in 2024 to take over Sainz's position at Ferrari.
During the 2023 season, the 39-year-old performed poorly with Mercedes, failing to secure a victory in any race. Despite this, he managed to finish the season in third place with 234 points. In the standings, only Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were positioned ahead of the British driver.
In contrast, Ferrari and Mercedes competed fiercely for the second position in the 2023 constructor standings. However, Hamilton's team ultimately clinched the spot with a 2-point lead. Mercedes secured 409 points, while Ferrari had 406 points to their name.
In 2023, Red Bull clinched the Constructor championship, amassing a total of 860 points.
The British racer has not achieved a top position on the winner's platform in a race since December 2023. After departing from McLaren, the 39-year-old joined Mercedes in 2013 and secured six world championships with the team.
Hamilton is widely regarded as the most accomplished driver in the history of Formula 1, having secured seven world championships, 103 race wins, 104 pole positions, 197 podium finishes, and amassed over 4,600 points.
The 2024 F1 season is set to kick off on March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.