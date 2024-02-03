IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Double Ton On Day 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the real deal. The latest name on every Indian lip, Jaiswal scored a double ton in the second of the five-match Test series against England on Saturday being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.
On Day 2, first session, Jaiswal was finally dismissed by James Anderson having scored 209 off 290 balls. His innings included seven sixes and 19 fours. Jaiswal stitched a partnership with almost the entire Indian line-up, as other batters started to fall.
With his double century, Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the youngest opener to achieve the feat on Indian soil at 22 years and 37 days. This was also the first double ton by an Indian batter since November 2019.
Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed early having scored 14 runs. Shubman Gill (34), Shreyas Iyer (27), Rajat Patidar (32), Axar Patel (27) and Srikar Bharat (17), all went for paltry scores as a depleted Indian batting line-up caused by injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja failed to impress.
The Indian innings was curtailed for 396, soon after the dismissal of Jaiswal. The English bowlers did a good job with the incoming James Anderson shining with three wickets. Shoib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed picked three each, while Tom Hartley got one wicket.
England will now come in to bat after the innings break, trailing by 396. Jaiswal’s stunning innings has put India on the pedestal to tie the series at 1-1.
The first Test saw India falling agonizingly short of a win as England mounted a surreal second innings comeback and swept aside the Indian batting order.