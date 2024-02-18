IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India Secure Dominant Win, Take 2-1 Lead

Jaiswal achieved his second double-century in Test matches, following his first in the previous Test. A standout moment was when he hit veteran pace bowler James Anderson for three consecutive sixes. Additionally, Sarfaraz also notched up his second half-century in a row during his Test debut. India concluded their innings at 430/4, with Jaiswal scoring an unbeaten 214* from 236 deliveries, including 14 fours and 12 sixes, and Sarfaraz contributing an unbeaten 68* from 72 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes, as they formed an unbroken 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.