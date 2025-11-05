IND vs RSA: Rishabh Pant Returns to Test Squad; Riyan Parag Named in India A

Rishabh Pant has made a much-anticipated return to the Indian Test squad for the two-match series against South Africa, beginning November 14. The wicketkeeper-batter has also been named vice-captain, resuming his leadership role alongside Shubman Gill, whom he previously deputized during India’s England tour before a foot injury curtailed his campaign.

Pant suffered a fractured foot in July while attempting a reverse-sweep against Chris Woakes in Manchester, ruling him out of action for months. His comeback was marked by a strong performance for India A, where he led the side to a three-wicket victory in a four-day game against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, scoring a crucial 90 in the second innings. Pant will also captain India A in the second unofficial Test starting November 6.

The senior men’s selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, announced a 15-member Test squad, which saw the exclusion of Prasidh Krishna and N Jagadeesan. Akash Deep joins Pant as the only new addition, while seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami has again been overlooked despite strong performances in the Ranji Trophy.

India Test Squad vs South Africa: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

Pant is expected to bat at No. 5, with Jurel as the secondary wicketkeeper. The top four is set with Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Gill. The spin department includes Jadeja, Sundar, Axar, and Kuldeep, while Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep form the pace attack. Nitish Reddy rounds out the all-rounder options. The series will open at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, from November 22.

Meanwhile, the India A side for the upcoming three-match one-day series against South Africa A in Rajkot from November 13 has been announced, with Tilak Varma appointed captain and Ruturaj Gaikwad as vice-captain. Notably, Riyan Parag has earned a spot among the frontline batters, alongside Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The pace attack features Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna, while Prabhsimran Singh and Ishan Kishan double as wicketkeeping options.

India A ODI Squad vs South Africa A: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK)

With Pant back at the helm and promising talents like Riyan Parag in the pipeline, India’s cricket setup blends experience with emerging dynamism, setting the stage for an exciting series in both Tests and ODIs.