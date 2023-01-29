IND Win Second T20 Vs NZ, Draw Level In Series

Star batter of India Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya held their nerves to guide India to a hard-fought 6-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I encounter here at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

India leveled three-match T20I series 1-1 with a nervy 6-wicket win. While chasing, India could not accelerate and it took another gritty known from Suryakumar to get them over the line.

Chasing 100, India got off to a bad start as they lost opener Shubman Gill for 11 runs. The duo of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi then handled the charge as they slammed boundaries at regular intervals. However, the partnership could not stand longer as Ishan Kishan was sent packing after scoring 19 off 32 balls.

In the 11th over of the game, Rahul Tripathi was dismissed on the stunning delivery of Ish Sodhi. Tripathi went back into the hut after 13 runs. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and batters were unable to stitch up a solid partnership. In the 15th over of the match, Washington Sundar was unable to do much for his team and was removed by Tickner on run out.

Hardik Pandya then came out to bat. The duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya accelerated Team India's innings as the duo kept pilling runs while taking singles. In the last over India needed 6 runs to win.