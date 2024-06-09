India and Pakistan Gear Up for T20 World Cup Clash Amid Rain Concerns

India and Pakistan are set to renew their historic cricket rivalry in a highly anticipated match at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The showdown will take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting this thrilling encounter, though there are concerns about potential rain that could impact the match’s duration.
Match Details
The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST).
Weather Forecast
Weather forecasts indicate a 61% chance of rain at 10 AM local time, which might delay the toss. However, the rain is expected to ease by 11 AM, although cloudy conditions are likely to persist throughout the game. Temperatures will hover around 15 degrees Celsius. The overcast weather is expected to assist seamers, with the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day.
Contingency Plan
In the event of rain, there is a 90-minute buffer period allocated for the match to conclude. If the match is washed out, both India and Pakistan will receive one point each in the Group A standings.
As fans eagerly await this marquee clash, both teams will be hoping for clear skies to ensure an uninterrupted contest on the field.