India Announces Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Yastika Bhatia, the Mumbai Indians' third-highest run-scorer in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, has been included in the squad, though her participation is contingent on her fitness. Bhatia, who accumulated 204 runs in eight matches during the WPL, is currently recovering from a knee injury at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Shreyanka Patil, who suffered a fractured finger during the Asia Cup, is also under fitness assessment.