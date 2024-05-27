India Beat Argentina In Thrilling 5-4 Victory In FIH Hockey Pro League

India's resilient spirit shone through in their match against Argentina, securing a 5-4 victory in their fourth match of the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.
For India, the goals came from Araijeet Singh Hundal (7'), Gurjant Singh (18'), and Harmanpreet Singh (29', 50', 52'). Argentina's goals were scored by Federico Monja (3'), Nicolas Keenan (24'), Tadeo Marucci (54'), and Lucas Martinez (57').
India began the match strongly, maintaining possession and executing precise passes to penetrate Argentina's striking circle. However, it was Argentina who opened the scoring with Federico Monja (3') netting from close range. India responded quickly as Araijeet Singh Hundal (7') scored a brilliant field goal to equalize. Despite earning a penalty corner just before the end of the first quarter, India couldn't capitalize, ending the period 1-1.
India continued their aggressive approach in the second quarter, with Gurjant Singh (18') scoring a superb field goal to take the lead. However, a brief lapse in possession allowed Argentina to counter-attack, with Nicolas Keenan (24') leveling the score at 2-2. India's Captain Harmanpreet Singh (29') restored the lead with a penalty corner conversion, making it 3-2 at halftime.
The third quarter saw both teams intensify their attacks, but strong defensive plays kept the score unchanged at 3-2. India earned another penalty corner, but Harmanpreet's shot was well blocked by the Argentine goalkeeper.
The fourth quarter was action-packed, with India pushing Argentina into making errors. A penalty corner was upgraded to a penalty stroke, which Captain Harmanpreet Singh (50') converted to extend the lead to 4-2. Two minutes later, another penalty stroke was successfully converted by Harmanpreet Singh (52'), giving India a 5-2 advantage. Argentina responded with two quick goals from Tadeo Marucci (54') and Lucas Martinez (57'), setting up a tense finish. However, India held on to secure a 5-4 victory.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team will next face Germany on June 1.