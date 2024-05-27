India Beat Argentina In Thrilling 5-4 Victory In FIH Hockey Pro League

The fourth quarter was action-packed, with India pushing Argentina into making errors. A penalty corner was upgraded to a penalty stroke, which Captain Harmanpreet Singh (50') converted to extend the lead to 4-2. Two minutes later, another penalty stroke was successfully converted by Harmanpreet Singh (52'), giving India a 5-2 advantage. Argentina responded with two quick goals from Tadeo Marucci (54') and Lucas Martinez (57'), setting up a tense finish. However, India held on to secure a 5-4 victory.