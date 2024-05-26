IPL Final 2024: Relentless Bowling by KKR Restrict SRH to 113 Allout

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a paltry total of 113 in the final of IPL 2024 in Chennai on Sunday.
With this, SRH registered the lowest-ever total in the IPL finals while batting first. Mumbai Indians previously held the record of the lowest total in IPL finals when they were restricted to a 129/8 total against Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final.
After electing to bat first, Pat Cummins' side witnessed an embarrassing collapse and conceded an all-time unwanted record in the history of the IPL finals.
Earlier, SRH found themselves in early trouble against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both openers were dismissed in the first two overs, putting pressure on Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram to stabilize the innings.
SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first, setting the stage for a thrilling contest in the IPL 2024 final.