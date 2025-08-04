India Beat England by 6 Runs in Final Test, Series Ends 2-2

India wrapped up a dramatic and hard-fought final Test at The Oval with a thrilling six-run victory over England, bringing the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to a fitting end. With the five-match series locked at 2-2, the result ensured a drawn series—an outcome that spoke volumes of the grit, resilience and character displayed by both sides over the course of the summer.

Remarkably, both of India's victories came in the absence of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. In his stead, Mohammed Siraj stepped up as the leader of the attack and delivered one of his finest performances yet. The right-arm quick claimed a decisive five-wicket haul in the fourth innings to dismantle England's chase of 374, bowling them out for 367 in a nerve-jangling finish on Day 5.

With just 35 runs needed and four wickets in hand at the start of the final morning, England appeared within touching distance of a memorable win. But Siraj had other plans. He struck early, removing Jamie Smith for 2 with a sharp delivery that kissed the edge and landed safely in the gloves of the keeper. Moments later, he trapped Jamie Overton lbw for 9, turning the tide in India’s favour.

Prasidh Krishna then joined the act, bowling full and straight to rattle Josh Tongue’s stumps for a duck. With only one wicket remaining and Chris Woakes walking in with a strapped shoulder, England’s hopes faded. Siraj applied the finishing blow, uprooting Gus Atkinson’s off stump for 17 to trigger jubilant celebrations in the Indian camp.

Siraj’s final figures of 5/82 were well complemented by Krishna, who chipped in with four wickets. The pair had earlier shared eight wickets between them in the first innings as well, underlining India’s bowling depth and adaptability even without Bumrah.

Yet, the win was not just about the bowlers. The batting unit, too, played its part with grit and flair, especially in the second innings when India posted a commanding 396. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a fluent 118, while nightwatchman Akash Deep—playing only his second Test—proved his worth with a defiant and invaluable knock that set the platform early.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who had both played key roles in salvaging a draw at Old Trafford, continued their fine form. The duo struck timely half-centuries to ensure India set England a daunting target in the final innings.

India’s first innings effort of 224—after being put in to bat—was held together by Karun Nair’s gritty 57. Despite having only ten batters due to Mark Wood’s injury, England eked out a narrow lead with 247, thanks largely to Joe Root and Harry Brook’s counter-attacking brilliance.

The pair nearly took the game away in the fourth innings with a monumental 195-run stand. Both scored sparkling hundreds—Brook with 111 and Root with 105—dragging England to within striking distance. But once Brook fell edging to slip and Root followed shortly after, India’s bowlers tightened the noose.

In many ways, the final Test encapsulated the spirit of the series: fiercely contested, unpredictable, and full of moments that swung momentum wildly. It also marked the end of the inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy—named after two of the greatest icons of the game—with a result befitting the legacy of its namesakes.

As the dust settles, India will take pride in drawing the series away from home without their premier pacer, while England will rue their missed opportunity at The Oval but walk away having unearthed fresh promise in players like Brook, Atkinson and Jamie Smith.

With the next WTC cycle looming and plenty of lessons learned, both sides now turn their attention to the challenges ahead—but not without first acknowledging the memorable contest they just produced.