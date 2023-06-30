India Beat Iran To Win 8th Asian Kabaddi Championship Title In 9 Years

India defeated Iran in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Republic of Korea on Friday. India recorded a win by 42-32 margin to take home their eighth title in nine editions.
Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat led from the front with a super 10. The Indian kabaddi team was down to Iran in the opening five minutes of the match. However, Iran was forced to go all out after a tackle points by the defence and successful raids by Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar in the 10th minute.
The Indian team quickly increased their advantage as they gained momentum all the while putting up an outstanding all-round display. Iran did receive a few easy bonus points against the reigning champions, however, in the 19th minute, India inflicted a second all-out on Iran.
Going into the second half, India held a 23-11 advantage, but Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Iran captain assisted in inflicting the first all-out on India in the 29th minute with a two-point raid and a super raid.
Iran had cut the lead down to 38-31 with two minutes remaining to create a tense atmosphere, but India held on to scrape out a 42-32 win. India had defeated Hong Kong 64-20 earlier in the day to end the league stage of the tournament undefeated.